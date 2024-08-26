Couple rescues woman being assaulted in diner bathroom

A Morganton couple stopped a man accused of attacking a woman last week inside a restaurant bathroom, police said.

Last Thursday, Matthew Roberts is accused of pushing a woman into a bathroom at the Silver Creek Restaurant and locking the door.

Matthew Roberts

He then knocked her to the ground and assaulted her, police said.

Wylie Wilson and his wife heard the woman yell for help and they kicked the door in.

“I didn’t have any other thought than, as soon as we heard that lady scream, we both jumped up, and I immediately started to bang on the door,” said Wylie Wilson.

“Just wanting to help,” said Bethany Wilson. “I would hope someone would do the same thing if it was one of us.”

The victim was hospitalized because of her injuries.

Officers charged Roberts with kidnapping, assault on a female, and sexual battery, and he is in jail under a $75,000 bond.

