Court tosses Jan. 6 sentence in ruling that could impact other low-level Capitol riot cases

Capitol Riot sentences FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. A federal appeals court on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, ordered a new sentence for a North Carolina man who pleaded guilty to a petty offense in the Capitol riot — a ruling that could impact dozens of low-level cases in the massive Jan. 6, 2021, prosecution. The appeals court said James Little was wrongly sentenced for his conviction on a misdemeanor offense to both prison time and probation, which is court-ordered monitoring of defendants who are not behind bars. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)