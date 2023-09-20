COVID-19 spikes after Labor Day. This is how the health department found out

CHARLOTTE — More residents in Mecklenburg County are getting COVID-19.

But now, fewer people are reporting their test results, and the health department has begun using wastewater to keep track of recent trends.

Many people choose to test at home and then stay at home if they get a positive result instead of seeing a doctor. However, after testing the wastewater in our area, health leaders say they’re seeing a late summer spike.

For many people, including Traci, COVID-19 is one of her least favorite words.

“I think people are done with it and thought it would go away, but the fact that it’s returned is disappointing,” Traci said.

The director of Mecklenburg Public Health, Dr. Raynard Washington, will tell you that COVID-19 has never really gone away. In fact, after testing the wastewater throughout Mecklenburg County, there is a surge in cases, which is quite common after Labor Day.

“The levels are still high, but they have leveled out from where they were a month ago,” Washington said. “I live in Huntersville; some of my neighbors have had it. They work in schools, they are teachers, and I see more people wearing masks. It definitely looks like it’s sticking around.”

Mecklenburg County tests four different wastewater treatment plants. The most recent numbers show that two sites had more than 60% of samples test positive. The other two sites had 80% test positive for COVID-19.

Although many would like to forget about it, COVID-19 is here to stay, but there are some simple guidelines to follow to keep yourself and those around you safe.

“If your symptoms have resolved and you don’t have a fever after five days, you can return to your normal routine with the exception that you should wear a mask in case you’re shedding the virus,” Washington said.

Currently, a booster is available at CVS and Walgreens. Mecklenburg County’s Health Department will have it available in just a few weeks.

(WATCH BELOW: Atrium recommends new COVID-19 vaccine as hospital admissions rise)

Atrium recommends new COVID-19 vaccine as hospital admissions rise













©2023 Cox Media Group