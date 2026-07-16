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Crash blocks inbound lanes of I-277 in Uptown Charlotte

By Mark Taylor, wsoctv.com
Crash blocks inbound I-277 in Uptown Charlotte on July 16, 2026
Crash blocks inbound I-277 in Uptown Charlotte on July 16, 2026
By Mark Taylor, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — Traffic Team 9 says a crash involving multiple cars blocked Interstate 277 in Uptown Charlotte, creating a major traffic jam Thursday morning.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. and blocked all of the inbound lanes. Traffic was being diverted to the 3rd and 4th Street exit.

The crash was also causing backups all along John Belk Freeway and on inbound Independence Boulevard.

Keep updated on live traffic conditions in the Charlotte area at this link.

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