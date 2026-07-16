Crash blocks inbound lanes of I-277 in Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Traffic Team 9 says a crash involving multiple cars blocked Interstate 277 in Uptown Charlotte, creating a major traffic jam Thursday morning.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. and blocked all of the inbound lanes. Traffic was being diverted to the 3rd and 4th Street exit.

UPDATE: IL John Belk Frwy is now BLOCKED and being diverted off at the 3rd/4th St. exit due to a multi-vehicle crash in #uptown #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/ajjUW1SftQ — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) July 16, 2026

The crash was also causing backups all along John Belk Freeway and on inbound Independence Boulevard.

Keep updated on live traffic conditions in the Charlotte area at this link.

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