Southbound I-85 blocked by crash in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that blocked the southbound lanes of Interstate 85 Tuesday morning in Concord.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. near Davidson Highway. Channel 9 spotted multiple first responders and a medical helicopter at the scene of the crash.

Traffic was being diverted away from Davidson Highway. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Highway patrol troopers told Channel 9 that at least one person was hurt in the crash.

It’s not clear how many vehicles or victims are involved at this time. We’re working on getting more details.

For updating traffic conditions, click this link.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

(VIDEO: Vice President J.D. Vance to visit Concord on Wednesday)

Vice President J.D. Vance to visit Concord on Wednesday

©2025 Cox Media Group