Crash shuts down I-85 North near I-485

CHARLOTTE — A Friday morning crash on I-85 North has closed the road prior to Bruton Smith Boulevard, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Three cars appear to be involved in the crash, and traffic impacts are expected to be high.

The road is expected to reopen around 10:30 a.m. MEDIC is currently on scene along with CMPD and Charlotte Fire Department.

No additional details have been provided; MEDIC confirmed they are still waiting on final transport information.

