Crescent Communities to develop 297-unit multifamily community in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — Crescent Communities announced the acquisition of land for its latest multifamily community, RENDER Weddington Ridge, which will feature 297 for-rent residences set to be available in 2027.

Located off Weddington Road in Concord, N.C., near the I-85 and I-485 interchange, RENDER Weddington Ridge is designed to offer a blend of suburban comfort and urban accessibility.

This new community represents Crescent Communities’ 21st multifamily investment in the Charlotte region.

The RENDER Weddington Ridge will include a mix of one- and two-bedroom residences distributed across garden-style buildings.

The hillside location promises panoramic views of the Charlotte skyline, enhancing the residential experience with serene natural surroundings.

In addition to quality housing, the community aims to deliver an extensive range of amenities.

Plans include a fitness facility, a co-working lounge and an inviting outdoor space for dining and socializing. Residents will also benefit from a dog park and a 24-hour self-service package center.

Senior Managing Director Michael Tubridy for the Carolinas at Crescent Communities, spoke on the project’s foundation.

“Concord’s strong population growth, expanding employment opportunities and high demand for quality housing made it a natural fit for this new community,” Tubridy said. He emphasized that the community aims to address a critical housing need in this growing suburban area.

The first homes in RENDER Weddington Ridge are expected to be ready by 2027, with further updates on development milestones anticipated in the coming months.

