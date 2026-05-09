Crews battle fire in west Charlotte apartments

CHARLOTTE — Over two dozen firefighters were called to an apartment complex in west Charlotte after flames were spotted Saturday morning.

The fire happened at the Court Apartments-Dundeen on Dundeen Street, which is just off Beatties Ford Road. Firefighters were called just after 10 a.m. and found a two-story apartment building on fire.

The Charlotte Fire Department says 30 firefighters were on the scene, and they were able to control the fire within about 25 minutes.

Drone video shared by the department shows a row of apartments with multiple holes in the roof from the fire response. Smoke was seen billowing out of the top of one of the apartments.

MEDIC was on standby at the scene, but the fire department said no civilians or firefighters were hurt in the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

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