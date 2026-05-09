Gynecologist accused of sexual abuse during exam at CaroMont Ashley Clinic

GASTONIA, N.C. — A civil lawsuit has been filed in state court against Dr. Sean Michael Lynch and CaroMont Health.

The lawsuit alleges sexual abuse occurred during a routine gynecological exam on June 30, 2023, at the CaroMont Ashley Clinic in Gastonia.

The woman claims the alleged abuse happened when a nurse left the doctor alone with her during the examination.

Attorneys Emily Carico and Don Higley are representing the woman in this civil matter.

Dr. Lynch has not been charged criminally in connection with these allegations.

Higley, an attorney representing the woman, described the alleged incident, stating, “It is nothing borderline, it is clearly outrageous.”

Higley further elaborated, “The way I would describe it, there were clear violations of the boundaries of a standard obgyn pelvic exam.”

Carico, also an attorney for the woman, noted, “I think my client knew that what had happened was irregular from the beginning.”

According to the lawsuit, the woman had another checkup in November 2023. During this visit, her request for a female doctor was refused.

She later attempted to file a complaint two months after the November appointment, but was informed that Dr. Lynch no longer worked at the clinic.

Carico commented on her client’s path to coming forward, saying, “I think it took some time for her to feel ready to tackle this.”

Dr. Lynch was previously reprimanded by the North Carolina Medical Board in 2023 for showing intimate photographs of some of his patients to people in a bar.

Following this incident, he was allowed to keep his medical license under strict conditions.

Both attorneys suggest that cases like this are often underreported because many women are hesitant to challenge their doctor. They emphasize that knowledge empowers patients.

Carico advised, “You have the right to ask a doctor, a physical therapist, a PA, a Nurse what it is that they are doing to you, what they plan to do to you. And if you are too shy and feel uncomfortable, you have the right to avoid the confrontation.” She also added, “You have the option to end a clinic visit at any time.”

The attorneys recommend that patients who feel uncomfortable during a doctor’s visit should express their discomfort to the doctor and also inform the front desk staff.

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