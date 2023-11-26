Crews battle flames at east Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE — One home in east Charlotte is heavily damaged after a fire broke out early Sunday morning.

Fire crews were called to Woodbend Drive in Charlotte just before 6 a.m.

Charlotte Fire Department tells us that 30 firefighters worked together to control the fire in less than 15 minutes.

Officials say that there were no reported injuries in the fire.

So far there is no word on what started the fire but a fire official is investigating.

This is a developing story and updates will be posted as they become available.

