Opening date announced for Charlotte’s first Wegmans

CHARLOTTE — Mark your calendars. The first Charlotte Wegmans will open on Oct. 14 at 9 a.m. The 110,000-square-foot supermarket is in Ballantyne at 11550 North Community House Road.

Dubbed “the Disney World of grocery stores,” Channel 9 has long reported on the super-fan movement to bring Wegmans to the Queen City.

The grocer is in the process of hiring 450 employees in full and part-time positions. Job seekers may apply online here or call 980-467-7333 for more information.

“We’ve put a lot of care into hiring and training our new team, and we’re looking for more enthusiastic candidates to join us before opening day,” store manager Patrick McGuinness said. “Construction on the new store is well underway, and we’re thrilled to begin the countdown to October 14th when we will welcome the community through our doors.”

The Ballantyne store will be home to two concepts you cannot find in other Wegmans. It will include what is being called “The Grill.” The menu is being determined, but it will allow customers to order food prepared right in front of them. The Charlotte Wegmans will also have an outdoor play area for kids.

Like other Wegmans stores, the grocer will include a large variety of restaurant foods, including sushi, pizza, salads, and sandwiches, and a large selection of to-go and ready-to-cook meals. The store will include hundreds of different fruits and vegetables. The large produce section greets customers as they walk in the door.

Channel 9 Reporter Joe Bruno got a behind the scenes look at the store. Watch our coverage on Eyewitness News starting at 5.

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