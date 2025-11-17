Crews battle wildfire in Avery County

Emergency crews are actively responding to a wildfire in the Elk Valley community along Highway 194 near Banner Elk, the N.C. Forest Service stated.

Multiple area fire departments, Avery County Emergency Management, and the N.C. Forest Service are involved in combating the blaze.

Motorists and residents are advised to avoid the area due to heavy smoke and to allow emergency vehicles clear access.

By late Monday afternoon, nearly 70 acres have burned with 0% containment.

