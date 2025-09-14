Crews control flames in early morning west Charlotte fire

CHARLOTTE — Firefighters battled blazes at a west Charlotte home early Sunday morning.

Crews responded to the scene at the 1500 block of Elswick Lane just after 1 a.m.

There, they found fire showing from a two-story home, the Charlotte Fire Department said.

Officials said firefighters had the flames under control within 20 minutes with no injuries to any civilians or firefighters.

The Charlotte Fire Investigation Task Force determined that the fire was accidental and started in the kitchen, causing $101,000 worth of damage.

