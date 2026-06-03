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Man wins $100K from scratch-off bought at Charlotte grocery store

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Man wins $100K from scratch-off bought at Charlotte grocery store
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Antonio Mancino, of Concord, won a $100,000 top prize after playing a $30 scratch-off lottery ticket. Mancino claimed his winnings at lottery headquarters on Tuesday after purchasing the lucky ticket in Charlotte.

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Mancino’s winning ticket was a $100,000 Cash Payday scratch-off. After required state and federal tax withholdings, Mancino took home $72,018.

Mancino purchased the winning $100,000 Cash Payday scratch-off from the Harris Teeter located on Brookdale Drive in Charlotte.

He arrived at lottery headquarters on Tuesday to claim his $100,000 top prize. The final amount Mancino received after tax withholdings was $72,018.

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