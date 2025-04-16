Crews dredge pond at south Charlotte park

CHARLOTTE — You might smell something unusual in Park Road Park.

Chopper 9 flew over the pond at the south Charlotte park on Wednesday afternoon.

Mecklenburg County crews started hydraulic dredging the pond to improve water quality.

The process doesn’t require draining the water, but it can produce a mild odor when the sediment is disturbed, dried, and removed.

A 2022 study found excessive nutrients and volumes of sediment in the pond at Park Road Park.

