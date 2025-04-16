Local

Crews dredge pond at south Charlotte park

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Park Road Park in south Charlotte
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — You might smell something unusual in Park Road Park.

Chopper 9 flew over the pond at the south Charlotte park on Wednesday afternoon.

Mecklenburg County crews started hydraulic dredging the pond to improve water quality.

Extension connects Park Road Park to Cross Charlotte Trail

The process doesn’t require draining the water, but it can produce a mild odor when the sediment is disturbed, dried, and removed.

A 2022 study found excessive nutrients and volumes of sediment in the pond at Park Road Park.

VIDEO: Fire department backs efforts to name park after fallen firefighter

Fire department backs efforts to name park after fallen firefighter

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read