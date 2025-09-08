Crews respond to warehouse fire in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department was called to a fire Monday at around noon in northwest Charlotte.
Smoke was showing from the large, warehouse-style building when crews got to the building in the 4900 block of Hovis Road.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
