Crews respond to fire in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Fire responded to a structure fire in north Charlotte Sunday night.

Firefighters arrived at the scene in the 4100 block of Wilson Lane around 9 p.m.

The fire was controlled in 11 minutes. One patient was treated on the scene for minor burns.

An investigation is underway to determine was caused the fire.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Teen accused of intentionally setting mobile home on fire in Iredell County

Teen accused of intentionally setting mobile home on fire in Iredell County

©2025 Cox Media Group