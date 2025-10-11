Crews respond as fire starts in Drexel firetruck

DREXEL, N.C. — An older fire engine caught fire inside the Drexel Fire Department station on Friday, prompting a response from local and neighboring fire departments.

The incident occurred around 12:55 p.m. when Drexel Fire Chief Jonathan Wilkie heard a pop and noticed smoke coming from the engine compartment of an older fire truck parked inside the bay.

“We are thankful there were no injuries as a result of this fire. A huge thanks to the responding mutual aid agencies for quickly assisting us in knocking the fire down,” said Drexel Mayor Dennis Anthony.

The fire was contained primarily to the affected vehicle bay, preventing further damage to the station and other vehicles housed inside, officials said.

The fire bay is part of the same structure as the Town Hall, leading to the evacuation of all town staff working in the building.

Assistance was provided by multiple neighboring departments, including Valdese Fire Department, Triple Community Fire Department, Chesterfield Fire Department, Salem Fire Department, Burke County Fire Marshal, and Burke County EMS.

No injuries were reported among firefighters or civilians, officials said. The Drexel Fire Department remains operational with temporary measures in place to ensure continued fire protection services for the community.

