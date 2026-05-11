Crews respond to north Charlotte house fire started by candle, incense

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a home in north Charlotte on Sunday night after a candle or incense sparked flames.

Firefighters arrived at the 8100 block of Clairwood Drive just before 8 p.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, flames could be seen coming from the house.

More than 30 firefighters were at the scene, officials said. They controlled the fire in about 15 minutes.

Officials said no one was injured in the fire, but residents were displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

Investigators said the fire likely started in a second-floor bedroom where a burning candle or incense sparked the flames.

Officials said the property damage and content loss totaled about $120,000.

“Candle safety is critical,” officials said. “Never leave a burning candle unattended, keep candles away from anything that can burn, and always extinguish candles before leaving a room or going to sleep.”

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