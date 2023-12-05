Local

Crews spent hours to get Statesville large commercial fire under control

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Ferti Technologies fire Multiple agencies responded to a fire at Ferti Technologies in Statesville on Nov. 30, 2023.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Multiple agencies spent hours trying to get a large commercial fire under control late Thursday afternoon, the Statesville Fire Department stated.

Flames were coming from the large building when firefighters first got to the scene at Ferti Technologies on McNess Road.

The fire was eventually under control and there were no injuries reported.

The Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.

Agencies that also responded included units from Cool Spring, Wayside, Troutman, Cleveland Fire, Iredell Emergency Management, Iredell EMS, Iredell Rescue, Harmony Fire, Iredell Fire Marshal, and Rowan Rescue.

