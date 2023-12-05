Crews spent hours to get Statesville large commercial fire under control

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Multiple agencies spent hours trying to get a large commercial fire under control late Thursday afternoon, the Statesville Fire Department stated.

Flames were coming from the large building when firefighters first got to the scene at Ferti Technologies on McNess Road.

The fire was eventually under control and there were no injuries reported.

The Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.

Agencies that also responded included units from Cool Spring, Wayside, Troutman, Cleveland Fire, Iredell Emergency Management, Iredell EMS, Iredell Rescue, Harmony Fire, Iredell Fire Marshal, and Rowan Rescue.

