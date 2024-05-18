Salisbury Cheerwine Festival closes early due to weather

SALISBURY, N.C. — Severe weather cut Salisbury’s Cheerwine Festival short on Saturday.

The annual festival brings thousands of people to the small city for a day filled with games, food, and events all inspired by the cherry-flavored soda.

On Saturday afternoon, city officials announced that the festival would be closing 3 hours early at 7 p.m.-originally it was scheduled to run until 10 p.m.

Shuttle service from the event continued allowing guests to get home safely.

