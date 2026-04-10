Crews tackle solar panel fire in Ballantyne

CHARLOTTE — Crews responded to a fire that appeared to involve solar panels at a Ballantyne home Friday afternoon.

Charlotte Fire got the call to the 11200 block of Grahamwood Place just before 2 p.m.

Fire and smoke were seen coming from the solar panels on the roof of the two-story home.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom captured the moment firefighters climbed to the top of the house to tackle the flames.

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Charlotte Fire has not released the cause of the blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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