CSX temporarily closes several railroad crossings in Waxhaw area

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — CSX notified the Union County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday night that it has closed several railroad crossings in the Waxhaw and Mineral Springs area for resurfacing and repairs.

The closures will have a significant impact on traffic conditions for the Waxhaw/Mineral Springs area, the sheriff’s office stated.

The sheriff’s office advises that motorists use alternate routes to avoid these crossings.

“These closures were scheduled by CSX with very little advanced notice to local emergency services and we will provide updates to our community as we receive them,” the sheriff’s office stated Tuesday night.

CSX Crossing Closures:

Tory Path Road at Waxhaw Highway: Expected to reopen by 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

South Potter Road at Waxhaw Highway: Closed until Thursday night.

South Rocky River Road at Waxhaw Highway: Closed until Thursday night.

Rehobeth Road at West South Main Street: Closed until Wednesday night.

Collins Road at Snow White Field Road: Closed until Wednesday night.

You can view the closures on the UCSO’s free smartphone app under “traffic info.”

