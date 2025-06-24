Dangerous heat increases risks for certain medications, CDC says

CHARLOTTE — This week will remain hot, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses, according to health experts.

Certain medications, including some antidepressants, antipsychotics, antihistamines, beta blockers, diuretics, antibiotics, and antifungals, can increase susceptibility to heat and sun sensitivity.

The CDC states these medications interfere with the body’s ability to regulate temperature, making it harder to cool down and increasing sun sensitivity to the skin.

“People are doing the errands, they’re overheated, they don’t feel well, and they can get really heat exhausted pretty quickly,” Jesse Bracamonte, a family physician at Mayo Clinic, said. “Meds can have a significant impact.”

Experts say the heat can also degrade or damage some medications, including insulin, inhalers, and EpiPens.

Doctors advise staying safe by keeping hydrated and limiting time in direct sunlight.

