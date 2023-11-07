Dates set for presale tickets, general admission passes to Dreamville Festival

RALEIGH — Super fans can lock down tickets to J. Cole’s 2024 Dreamville Festival during an early-bird ticket sale.

North Carolina native J. Cole and his team announced the presale for tickets begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. Eastern time.

Fans must sign up in advance to get access to the presale.

Channel 9′s Raleigh partner, ABC 11, reported the sale is available exclusively to Dreamville fans who sign up in advance for the official festival email or text newsletter.

Chase cardholders have early access to General Admission, GA+, and VIP tickets starting Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. Eastern time.

Beginning Friday, Nov. 10 at 10:00 a.m., general admission passes and several VIP packages will go on sale.

Dreamville Festival at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh is scheduled for Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, 2024.

The lineup has not been released yet, but international stars Drake and Usher headlined the event in 2023.

“Before Dreamville drops the new festival lineup, we wanted to offer our fans a chance to secure their tickets early,” said Dreamville Festival president Adam Roy. “Last year sold out in advance and prices are only going to rise as we inch closer to April but now you can get in early, secure your spot, and start booking travel before the holidays hit.”

Created by J. Cole, Dreamville Festival is meant to be an annual destination for music fans from all over. with a continued emphasis on community, diversity, and inclusivity.

Visitors will experience a number of family-friendly attractions, carnival rides, and immersive art installations, in addition to featuring dozens of Triangle-based vendors, food trucks, and artisans, according to ABC 11.

Organizers said 100,000 fans from 23 countries attended in 2023.

(WATCH: Charlotte’s Coyote Joe’s nominated for Academy of Country Music Award)

Charlotte’s Coyote Joe’s nominated for Academy of Country Music Award

©2023 Cox Media Group