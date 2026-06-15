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Daughter of former Charlotte council member expected to enter guilty plea

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Gavel Milton Geovany Valle, 45, was sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing his ex-girlfriend's daughter for at least three years. (Zolnierek/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — The daughter of former Charlotte city council member Tiawana Brown is expected to formally enter a guilty plea on Monday.

READ MORE: Daughter of former councilmember reaches plea deal in COVID‑19 fraud case

Antionette Rouse knowingly conspired with her sister, Tijema Rouse, and her mom, Tiawana Brown, to commit wire fraud, according to court documents. Antionette Rouse falsely represented herself to receive more than $51,000 in COVID-19 relief money. She used that money on personal expenses, according to court records.

Tijema and Tiawana Brown have already pleaded guilty.

No one has been sentenced yet.

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