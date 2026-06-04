Daughter of former councilmember reaches plea deal in COVID‑19 fraud case

CHARLOTTE — Federal court documents show a plea agreement has been reached with Antionette Rouse, the daughter of former Charlotte City Councilmember Tiawana Brown.

According to the factual basis filed in court, Rouse will plead guilty after prosecutors say she knowingly conspired with her sister, Tijema Rouse, and her mother, Tiawana Brown, to commit wire fraud.

According to investigators, Rouse falsely represented herself in order to receive more than $51,000 in COVID‑19 relief funds, and that she used the money for personal expenses.

Rouse is expected to formally enter her guilty plea in the coming weeks.

Both Tijema Rouse and Tiawana Brown have already pleaded guilty. No one in the case has been sentenced yet.

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