Former Charlotte councilwoman pleads guilty to federal fraud charge

CHARLOTTE — Former Charlotte City Councilwoman Tiawana Brown pleaded guilty to federal charges Monday for lying to receive COVID-19 relief loans during the pandemic.

Brown admitted to fraudulently obtaining more than $43,000 in government funds and spending the money on personal expenses.

The fraud happened before Brown was elected to public office. Brown admitted to using a portion of the government funds for personal purposes rather than business-related costs. Specifically, she acknowledged spending part of the relief money on a lavish 50th birthday party for herself.

She entered her guilty plea in federal court Monday in Charlotte. As part of the plea agreement, Brown said she expects to receive probation. According to federal court records, Brown has to submit documentation to the U.S. Probation Office in the next 21 days.

