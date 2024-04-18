Davidson College unveils $54M upgrade of sports facilities

DAVIDSON, N.C. — This weekend, Davidson College’s football team will take the field for the first time at their new 6,000-capacity stadium, the centerpiece of a $54.5 million sports-facilities expansion and renovation project.

In case you weren’t paying attention, Davidson’s football fortunes have turned under head coach Scott Abell, who was hired in 2018. Abell has led the Wildcats to six straight winning seasons for the first time in school history. On April 20, Abell’s team will play its spring game; the Wildcats’ first home game at the new stadium is Sept. 7 against Catawba College.

On Tuesday, Athletic Director Chris Clunie took CBJ on a tour of the stadium, emphasizing the utilitarian domino effect on the school’s 21 sports teams. Davidson is a private liberal-arts college with enrollment of 2,000 students and, though their student-athletes are accomplished (this is Steph Curry’s alma mater, after all), the school is nowhere near spending or generating the revenue seen at brand-name schools such as Ohio State, Texas and Alabama ($200 million-plus) or the likes of UNC Chapel Hill and N.C. State ($100 million-plus).

