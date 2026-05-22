Local

Richard Childress Racing retires No. 8 car indefinitely after Kyle Busch’s passing

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race DOVER, DELAWARE - MAY 17: Kyle Busch, driver of the #8 Lucas Oil Chevrolet, drives after an on-track incident during the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway on May 17, 2026 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Richard Childress Racing has announced it will retire the No. 8 car number indefinitely following the death of Kyle Busch, choosing instead to run the No. 33 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and in future races.

ALSO READ: 911 call reveals moments before Kyle Busch was rushed to hospital

RCR said Busch played a major role in creating the team’s stylized version of the No. 8, and that the number has become deeply connected to him, his fans, and the NASCAR community.

The organization said no one else could carry the number “to the level that he did.”

The team also revealed that the No. 8 is being reserved for Busch’s son, Brexton, whenever he is ready to begin his own NASCAR career.

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read