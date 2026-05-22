Richard Childress Racing retires No. 8 car indefinitely after Kyle Busch’s passing

CHARLOTTE — Richard Childress Racing has announced it will retire the No. 8 car number indefinitely following the death of Kyle Busch, choosing instead to run the No. 33 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and in future races.

RCR said Busch played a major role in creating the team’s stylized version of the No. 8, and that the number has become deeply connected to him, his fans, and the NASCAR community.

The organization said no one else could carry the number “to the level that he did.”

The team also revealed that the No. 8 is being reserved for Busch’s son, Brexton, whenever he is ready to begin his own NASCAR career.

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