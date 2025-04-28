Deadly crash blocks north Charlotte road

CHARLOTTE — Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash early Monday morning in north Charlotte, prompting a road closure that has lasted for hours.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the crash happened around 3 a.m. Monday on Old Statesville Road, just south of W.T. Harris Boulevard.

Police said Old Statesville Road was closed because of the crash.

Channel 9’s Eli Brand was at the scene and spotted police blocking off the intersection while an investigation was underway.

Police haven’t released details about what led to the crash.

The victim hasn’t been identified yet.

Keep up with traffic detours at this link.

