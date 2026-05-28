Deadly crash under investigation in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. — Two people were killed in a crash in Lancaster Wednesday night.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, it happened around 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 5 and West Rebound Road.

Troopers say a 2001 Ford F-350 and a 2017 Audi collided at the intersection. The pickup truck overturned, and two of its passengers were killed. Their names have not been made available.

The driver and one other person in the Audi were transported to a Rock Hill hospital. There is no word on their condition.

Officials are still looking into the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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