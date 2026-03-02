Deadly shooting under investigation in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Monday at a home along Brown Mountain Road in Burke County.

So far, no one has been charged in the case.

Officials have not released the name of the victim.

Deputies tell Channel 9’s Dave Faherty they plan on consulting the district attorney and hope to release more information about the case later Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

