Deadly shooting under investigation in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in southwest Charlotte early Saturday morning.

It happened just after midnight on the 4100 block of Revolution Park Drive.

Police said the victim died at the scene after being found with gunshot wounds.

It is unclear what led up to this shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

VIDEO: CMPD investigating homicide in west Charlotte

CMPD investigating homicide in west Charlotte

©2024 Cox Media Group