Death investigation underway in Vance Co. after 3 found dead in home

VANCE CO., N.C. — Law enforcement officials were on the scene of a death investigation on Saturday night after three people were found dead inside a Vance County home, according to our news partners at WRAL in Raleigh.

Deputies with the Vance County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) say they were called to the home just after 4:30 p.m. for a welfare check.

According to WRAL, responding law enforcement discovered all the people inside the home were dead.

A woman who was at the scene told WRAL that two of the people who were found dead in the home were her sister and nephew. She also said there was another man inside the house who was also found dead.

The sheriff’s office has not released the cause of death but told WRAL the incident is under investigation.

