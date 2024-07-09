Debris falls again from I-77 overpass in Rock Hill; repairs underway

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Debris fell Tuesday in Rock Hill from the Interstate 77 overpass onto Celanese Road, and it isn’t the first time this has happened there.

A crew from South Carolina’s Department of Transportation was at the scene around noon preparing to fix the problem.

So far, the DOT has not said exactly what caused the issue.

A viewer said he was driving under the bridge when he noticed grapefruit-sized chunks of the bridge had fallen onto the ground.

So far, there are no reports of injuries.

Last June, drivers reported a similar incident. At that time, the DOT said it was surface damage to the bridge, not structural damage that caused the issues.

Channel 9′s Tina Terry reached out to the DOT Tuesday morning to find out what is behind this latest incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

