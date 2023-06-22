Concrete falls from interstate overpass onto Rock Hill road

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A piece of concrete from a bridge of Interstate 77 fell onto a busy road in Rock Hill, causing it to be shut down for several hours Thursday morning.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the concrete fell from a patched section of the bridge deck over Celanese Road Wednesday.

Crews had to shut the road down and worked until late Wednesday morning, cleaning up after the concrete fell below.

One driver, Christian Poteat, told Channel 9′s Tina Terry that he stopped to take pictures of the debris.

“We just came underneath there,” Poteat said. “I just hope that they did their job and it’s not anything dangerous.”

On Thursday, SCDOT sent Channel 9 a statement, saying: “It is not uncommon for surface patches to experience issues, especially during heavy rains. The road and bridge are open and safe for travel – this was surface damage, not structural damage.”

According to SCDOT, maintenance crews continuously monitor road conditions and make these kinds of repairs as necessary.

Crews worked hours overnight to make a rapid repair to the bridge, and all lanes were open to traffic at about 4 a.m. Thursday.

No one was reported to be hurt, and no damage to cars was reported.

