Defense blames psychedelic chocolate, judge denies bond for accused smoke shop killer

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man accused of killing two people while allegedly high on psychedelics at a Rock Hill smoke shop will remain behind bars without a bond.

Channel 9 South Carolina Reporter Tina Terry has been following the case since last December. In court on Monday, Zachary Elias’ attorney claimed that her client had an illegal drug called Psilocin in his system after that shooting.

Elias’ attorney believes it came from the chocolate bar he purchased at a smoke shop on Cherry Road.

“We’re talking about a chocolate bar, your honor, we’re talking about candy,” said Alexandre Benevento, Elias’ attorney.

Elias is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder after the shooting at Budiman’s Smokeshop & Art Gallery.

Benevento says Elias bought a “Wavy Wafer Chocolate Bar,” and then came back to the store with an assault rifle, wearing no shirt or shoes, and asking for the “mushroom man.” He then opened fire.

Officers say Elias shot and killed Emad Thabet Saadalla, and seriously hurt his wife. Police say he also shot and killed 27-year-old Celci Johnson, who had just started working there.

Elias’ attorney is pointing the finger at the substance that Elias consumed.

“The danger to the community is that these products, these chocolates, are allowed to be sold at all,” Benevento said.

The defense says drug testing showed Psilocin was in Elias’ system. They believe it came from the chocolate bar, but that ingredient isn’t listed on the package. One expert argued that the illegal drug caused involuntary psychosis.

But in court, prosecutors argued that Elias knew the chocolate bar, which was labeled as magic mushroom chocolate, would help him get high.

“He paid $32 a bar, not so he could have some chocolate, but that so he could alter his outlook on reality,” said solicitor Kevin Brackett.

After hearing from the families of the victims and a survivor, the judge decided to deny bond for Elias.

“I am here to plead with you not to grant him bond,” said Brenda Floyd, one of the victims’ grandmothers.

“The idea of him not being behind bars will impact me mentally and physically. I am at fear of him in my life,” said Brandy Lambert.

In court, the defense said SLED tested similar chocolate bars in the same store, and all of them tested positive for that illegal drug.

Channel 9 tried asking the store owner about the chocolate bars, but he refused to comment.

We’ve previously reported how these psychedelic products can be sold at stores without any oversight or regulation. South Carolina Rep. Heath Sessions, who serves on the House Medical Affairs Committee, told us he planned to work with law enforcement to identify dangerous substances making their way into over-the-counter products.

