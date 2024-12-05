Local

Rock Hill bridge closed due to crash following incident at smoke shop, police say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Highway 21 bridge in Rock Hill is closed due to a crash Wednesday night after an incident at Budiman’s Smokeshop & Art Gallery on Cherry Road, police posted on X.

The suspect is in custody, police said.

The Rock Hill Police Department did not give any more details about what happened.

Budiman’s Smokeshop & Art Gallery A crime scene at Budiman’s Smokeshop & Art Gallery on Dec. 4, 2024, on Cherry Road in Rock Hill.

We have a crew at the scene gathering information.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read