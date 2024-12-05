Rock Hill bridge closed due to crash following incident at smoke shop, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Highway 21 bridge in Rock Hill is closed due to a crash Wednesday night after an incident at Budiman’s Smokeshop & Art Gallery on Cherry Road, police posted on X.
Highway 21 bridge shut down due to a vehicle crash of a suspect under investigation for an incident that took place at Budiman's Smokeshop & Art Gallery on Cherry Rd. pic.twitter.com/bpauGLgRCt— Rock Hill PD (@rockhillpd) December 5, 2024
The suspect is in custody, police said.
The Rock Hill Police Department did not give any more details about what happened.
