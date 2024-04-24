Delays expected due to bridge construction on Interstate 40 in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Major work on a bridge in Burke County could cause traffic delays on Interstate 40 near Valdese for the next 6 months.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said a contractor will begin a rehabilitation project on the bridge on Malcolm Boulevard at exit 113.

The work is set to begin on May 6.

The exit ramps will remain open, but the bridge will be closed during the construction, and there may be lane closures along Interstate 40 during the work week.

