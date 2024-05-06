Lovin’ Life Music Fest announces 2025 dates

CHARLOTTE — Lovin’ Life Music Fest organizers have announced their dates for next year.

The three-day music festival was hosted this weekend for the first time in Uptown’s First Ward.

Charlotte-based Southern Entertainment has already announced plans for next year. They’re asking fans to save the dates of May 2 to May 4, 2025.

“We want to THANK YOU ALL for such a magical weekend in our hometown!” organizers said.

More information is expected to follow.

(WATCH BELOW: Fans file in Friday for Lovin’ Life Music Fest)

Fans file in Friday for Lovin’ Life Music Fest

©2024 Cox Media Group