‘Deliberate indifference’: Meck County Sheriff McFadden sued for inmate death

CHARLOTTE — The family of a former inmate at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center who died after a fentanyl overdose in jail is suing Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden claiming “...written policies were routinely disregarded by the MCDC detention officers.”

In July of 2022, Russell Fincham IV died in the MCDC while awaiting trial. His family claims it was a death that should have been prevented -- and they say it’s not the first time something like this has happened.

“Sheriff McFadden and the Sheriff’s Office has a custom of failing to immediately refer arrestees who are in urgent need of medical attention for emergency care and the systematic failure to supervise pre-trial detainees in accordance with correctional standards and state law and regulation, practices that led to the death of Mr. Fincham and at least seven (7) other residents at the MCDC in the three (3) years immediately preceding Mr. Fincham’s death,” according to the lawsuit.

Almost one month prior to Fincham’s death a state inspector reported, “The supervision rounds are not being conducted as required.”

In December of 2021, another North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services inspection report said the conditions at the detention center were putting the safety of inmates and staff at risk.

The lawsuit also lists Mecklenburg County, individual detention center employees, and more as defendants.

Channel 9 reached out to McFadden’s office for comment, who said they do not discuss or comment on pending litigation.

