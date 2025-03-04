Demolition of former Duke Energy HQ in Charlotte to start next month

CHARLOTTE — The $250 million redevelopment of Duke Energy Corp.’s former uptown headquarters is set to begin its next phase with exterior demolition starting next month, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.

The redevelopment project, known as Brooklyn & Church, involves converting the 800,000-square-foot office tower into 460 luxury apartments and 25,000 square feet of retail space. The project is expected to be completed by late 2026 or early 2027.

“Asana and Rockefeller are partners who share our vision for the former Duke Energy headquarters and believe in the positive impact that luxury residential will bring to what has been a static office quarter,” said Pat Sullivan, MRP senior vice president of acquisitions and asset management.

The development partners, which include Charlotte investment firm Asana Partners, Washington, D.C. investment firm MRP Realty, and New York developer Rockefeller Group, have secured a construction loan for the project, although the loan amount was not disclosed.

The project will involve demolishing the front lobby and atrium to reduce the total square footage by about 230,000 and make way for a new three-story, 30,000-square-foot retail building.

A 60-foot-wide walkway will be created to provide 360-degree pedestrian access around the site. Reed Kracke, partner at Asana, stated that the existing utilities in the building are being decommissioned to prepare for the next phase of work.

Asana and MRP purchased the site for $35 million in December 2022. The planning, design, and pre-development phases took about a year as Duke Energy prepared to move into its new headquarters at Duke Energy Plaza.

The 1970s-era building was one of several properties Duke sold to consolidate its uptown employees. Asana Partners has a significant presence in the area, owning properties such as The Design Center of the Carolinas and Cotswold Village, and managing over $7 billion in assets across 24 cities.

The Brooklyn & Church project represents a major transformation of a former office space into a vibrant mixed-use development, promising to enhance the retail and residential offerings in Charlotte’s uptown area.

