Settlement reached after former police officer claimed racial discrimination

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Channel 9 talked to a former Dallas Police Officer who filed a suit against the department claiming racial discrimination.

Retired Sergeant James Burgess filed a federal law suit last year. The final certification in the settlement was filed Friday.

The former officer had to withdraw his suit against the department to reach that settlement.

He said he can’t discuss the details, but Burgess said it gives him what he wanted: a full retirement with additional incentives, and encouragement for any person who feels passed over for an opportunity they deserved.

Burgess says after years of service at the department, he has closure on his terms. He asked us not to show his face because of past work in the narcotics unit.

“It’s a significant emotional, psychological, and physical weight being lifted after years of stress,” he said.

He said the settlement limits what he can say about the department. But the suit filed in federal court a little over a year ago laid out his frustrations after applying to to be captain and getting passed over for a white officer who, according to the suit, had about a third of the experience as supervisor in the department.

The suit says Burgess, “simultaneously supervised investigations and both patrol rotations,” and “served as sergeant over internal affairs.”

His attorneys wrote Burgess, “was one of only two officers that were a Hostage Negotiator and the only officer who completed the FBI Hostage Negotiator Course,” and he “held an associate’s degree and a bachelor’s degree.”

All things the other officer didn’t have.

The suit also said Burgess, “placed first on the captain assessment board because all five assessors chose him.”

Last month, both sides decided to settle the case.

“I’m learning to put this situation behind me and focus on my future,” Burgess said. He said he hopes the outcome helps anyone facing a similar situation. “Serve as an example that you have to stand against discrimination.”

We reached out to the town manager to ask for details on the settlement and if there will be changes in policy and procedure because of it. We haven’t heard back.

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