Denver man accused of hitting deputy’s car, leading multi-county chase

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A Lincoln County man is accused of crashing into a patrol car and leading deputies on a multi-county chase. Deputies said they were already familiar with him because of a recent encounter.

Deputies said they stopped a car on Highway 16 in Lincoln County around 8 a.m. Friday because its license plate had expired. The sheriff told Channel 9′s Ken Lemon that the deputy recognized the driver to be someone they arrested weeks ago.

The sheriff’s office said when the deputy approached the car, the driver refused to roll down his window to speak with them.

According to investigators, the driver backed into one of the patrol cars and then drove away, leading deputies on a pursuit along Highway 16. The chase crossed into Gaston and Mecklenburg counties.

Authorities said the driver crossed the median, hit another car, and then crashed in the woods near Nance Cove Road in western Mecklenburg County.

The suspect, Roan Sterling, 48, was taken into custody at the scene.

An officer was hurt in the process but the sheriff’s office said their injuries were minor and required stitches.

Sterling was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, misdemeanor reckless driving, misdemeanor speeding, misdemeanor assault on a government official, and improper passing on the right. He was taken to the Lincoln County jail and given a $50,000 bond.

According to the sheriff, during a traffic stop weeks ago, Sterling claimed to be a sovereign citizen and said he didn’t need a license or car insurance because he didn’t recognize federal or state laws. The sheriff said the car had heavily tinted windows, and the driver also refused to lower his windows or get out of the car.

Because the officer couldn’t see inside, they shattered Sterling’s passenger window, the sheriff said. The man drove off and officers chased him briefly.

The sheriff said Sterling then drove to the FBI headquarters in Charlotte to claim Lincoln County officers were trying to kill him. The FBI held him there and he was later brought back to Lincolnton and arrested.

