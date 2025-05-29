Deputies arrest 3 in $130K counterfeit check scheme in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Three suspects were arrested Wednesday after allegedly trying to cash forged checks in Iredell County, the sheriff stated.

They stole more than $130,000 since early May. Two others are at large, according to investigators.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office got a call on Wednesday about men cashing fraudulent checks at the convenience store at 104 Houpe Road, north of Statesville.

The convenience store employees told the police they called the business from where the checks came and asked if they were real.

The checks were not real and had been used since the first of May to get over $130,000.

That business contacted the sheriff’s office to file a report about the checks being stolen and forged.

Three suspects returned to the convenience store later in the afternoon and tried to pass more checks, so employees called the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found three suspects, Juan Dario Carcomo, Ezequiel Cruz Garcia, and Merin Arnoldo Sorto-Mata, but they ran.

Law enforcement put up a perimeter and K-9s were there to track the suspects.

Two were caught right away.

The third suspect was found but he resisted the deputies, so they Tased him.

K-9s Levi and Creek tracked the suspects down. It was Creek’s first apprehension, the sheriff said.

Carcamo, 29, of Manvel, Texas, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor resist, obstruct, and delay of a law enforcement officer, felony conspiracy, two counts of felony uttering a forged instrument, and felony possession and transporting a counterfeit instrument. Magistrate M. Russel gave him a secured bond of $10,000.

Sorto-Mata, 23, of Houston, was charged with felony conspiracy, and two counts of misdemeanor resist, obstruct, and delay of a law enforcement officer. Magistrate Russel issued him a secured bond of $6,500 and he was placed on an immigration hold.

Cruz Garcia, 23, of Statesville, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor resist, obstruct, and delay of an officer, misdemeanor assault on a law enforcement officer, and felony conspiracy. Magistrate Russel issued him a secured bond of $15,000 and the suspect was placed on an immigration hold.

Javier Cortez and Junior Mendez were charged with fraud and felony warrants are out on them.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be pending.

