Deputies asking public to stay away from active police scene in Iredell Co.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies in Iredell County warn the public to steer clear of an area with a large police presence on Sunday morning.

The sheriff posted on Facebook around 5:30 a.m. that there is a heavy law enforcement presence on Oswalt Amity Road at Triplett Road. This is in the Cleveland area of the county.

They closed part of the road but haven’t said why there is such a large presence yet.

The county Emergency Response Team is involved.

No other information has been confirmed yet.

