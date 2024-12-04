Deputies investigating after child shot by 3-year-old sibling in Lawndale

LAWNDALE, N.C. — Deputies in Cleveland County are investigating after a 1-year-old child was shot and hospitalized late Tuesday.

It happened Tuesday evening in Lawndale, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies found the child had been “accidentally shot.”

Witnesses told deputies that a 3-year-old sibling shot the victim with a gun that was being kept in the house.

The sheriff’s office says the victim is expected to make a full recovery.

An investigation is underway, but no criminal charges have been announced at this time.

Sheriff Alan Norman said in a statement, “I would like to express the importance of proper firearm storage and safety as this incident could have been much more tragic.”

Channel 9 is working on getting more details on this story, check back for updates.

