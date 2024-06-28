Deputies investigating shooting at home in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot multiple times at a home west of Lenoir.

Deputies said the incident occurred along Carrie Place Thursday afternoon.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned that deputies are questioning a woman in connection with this shooting.

Deputies said it may have been a case of self-defense after they found signs of forced entry at the home. They also received a trespassing call the night before the shooting that involved the same person who died.

And while the two people involved were not in a relationship, they did know each other.

Deputies said they were speaking with the other people who were at the home at the time of the shooting.

The woman being questioned is also cooperating with law enforcement, according to deputies.

Neighbors told Channel 9 that they believed the woman had the right to protect herself, and that area of the county is some distance from the sheriff’s office.

“You should have been going into someone else’s house when she told him not to be there. Because this is in the middle of nowhere, there are no nearby stores. I’m surrounded by woods. And if somebody comes into my house, if I had a gun, I would shoot them,” one neighbor said.

Deputies said they had recovered the handgun used in the shooting. They have some more interviews to do in the case before meeting with the district attorney early next week.

