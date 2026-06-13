Deputies: Man cut down utility pole, stripped copper wire

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an East Rockingham man accused of cutting down a utility pole and stripping it for copper.

Sheriff Mark Gulledge said deputies arrested 48‑year‑old Robert Gray Gainey after spotting him in his yard removing copper wire early Friday morning.

Deputies were patrolling Maple Street around 6 a.m. because of recent incidents in the area.

Investigators said Gainey had allegedly cut down a utility pole and was in the process of stripping the wire when deputies arrived.

A search warrant was executed at his home, where investigators recovered additional evidence tied to the cutting and processing of copper.

Gainey is charged with felony injury to utility company property and mutilating personal property to obtain nonferrous metals.

Robert Gray Gainey

He is being held in the Richmond County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond.

Investigators said the case has also provided new leads in other copper thefts reported across the county. The investigation remains active, and additional charges may be filed.

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